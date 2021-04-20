8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $1.04 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003624 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

