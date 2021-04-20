9,088 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. CX Institutional owned 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

