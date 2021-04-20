$95.14 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post $95.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.91 million to $382.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

