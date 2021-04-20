95,314 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,224. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.