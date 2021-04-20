A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEN opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $710.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 in the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

