Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $359.55 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $596.68 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.11 or 0.06359717 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,212 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

