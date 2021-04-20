Aavegotchi Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001951 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $43.66 million and $25.09 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,911,618 coins and its circulating supply is 40,351,655 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

