Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $5.00 EPS.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

