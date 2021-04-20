Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) Declares GBX 5.75 Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AEMC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.07). The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The stock has a market cap of £319.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.96. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 465.47 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile
