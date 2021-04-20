Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) Declares GBX 5.75 Dividend

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AEMC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.07). The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The stock has a market cap of £319.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.96. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 465.47 ($6.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

