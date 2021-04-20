ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.