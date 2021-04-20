ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

