ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

