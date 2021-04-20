Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00648975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.