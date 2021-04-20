AC Immune SA to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

ACIU opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

