Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 956.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

