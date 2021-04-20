Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.63

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.63 ($34.86) and traded as high as €34.56 ($40.66). Accor shares last traded at €33.96 ($39.95), with a volume of 670,999 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.63.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

