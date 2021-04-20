AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Cap of $439,106.68

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $439,106.68 and approximately $238,554.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 901.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.