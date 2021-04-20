Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.98

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.