Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Shares of ACU opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acme United has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.

Get Acme United alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.