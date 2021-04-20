ACoconut (AC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $184,444.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $184,444.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.