Actinium (ACM) Price Down 30.3% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $956,517.18 and approximately $37,494.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,378,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.