Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0161 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.88 or 0.03947325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.95 or 0.01696530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00467990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00686033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.69 or 0.00535977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00244763 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

