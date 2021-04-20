ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.27

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.07.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.