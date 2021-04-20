AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

