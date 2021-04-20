Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $516.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

