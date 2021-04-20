Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Shares Down 1.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 9,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 21,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

