Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

