Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Aegon stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
