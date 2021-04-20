Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $20.94 million and $212,103.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.00710241 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 836.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.