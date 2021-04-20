Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,138 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

