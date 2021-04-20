Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

