Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.