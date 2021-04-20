Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.74

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.74 and traded as high as C$43.23. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 46,727 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

