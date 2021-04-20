AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Down 1.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.02. 103,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,185% from the average session volume of 8,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

