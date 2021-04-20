Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,841 shares.The stock last traded at $65.66 and had previously closed at $65.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

