Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.00.

Shares of AEM traded up C$1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 520,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Insiders have bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

