AidCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $24,662.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 93.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

