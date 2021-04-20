Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Tops $28.11 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.62 or 0.03916029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $945.07 or 0.01690217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00631508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00533483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.53 or 0.00412296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00244797 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.