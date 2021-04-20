Aidos Kuneen Price Down 8.6% This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,035.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.85 or 0.04150690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $972.43 or 0.01735395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00472409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00715671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00548723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00442639 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00246384 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

