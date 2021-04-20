Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 10,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AIMFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

