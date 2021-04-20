Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $164.63 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $164.63 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.33 or 0.99883273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00037363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.18 or 0.00573248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.82 or 0.00380467 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00868969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00137510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

