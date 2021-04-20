Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.19% of Air Lease worth $66,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 4,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

