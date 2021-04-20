Airbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $575.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00636058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.