Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRTF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

AKRTF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.