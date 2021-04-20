Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Down to $159.04

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.04, but opened at $154.04. Alamo Group shares last traded at $154.39, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

