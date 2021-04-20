Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

