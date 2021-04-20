Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

