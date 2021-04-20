Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

