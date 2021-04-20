Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Position Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIN opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

