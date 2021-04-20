Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Increased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 79.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

