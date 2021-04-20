Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 64.4% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $109,554.61 and approximately $507.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00271189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00661518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.00923487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.11 or 0.99621942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

