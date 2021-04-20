Alchemy Pay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.57 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00417850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00167959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00178282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.